The Judicial Nominating Commission has recommended three names to Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the late Judge Carey Nelson’s remaining superior court term in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
Nelson died on Mar. 18 after a long fight with lung cancer. Nelson served as a judge in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, which covers Gordon and Bartow counties, up until his death. Nelson primarily worked out of Bartow County. The Cartersville native was appointed to his Superior Court post in 2001 by then Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes.
Local attorney Jeff Watkins, Cherokee Judicial Circuit Chief Public Defender Christopher Paul and District Attorney Rosemary Greene were the three names on the short list given to Kemp from the commission. The three of them were selected from a group of five interviewed by the commission on Monday.
Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce said, “The Governor will make a final selection as soon as practicable.”
The person chosen will be up for election in 2020.