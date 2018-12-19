Despite the dreary weather on a recent Saturday, Sonoraville High and Red Bud Middle students showed up in droves to take more than 80 children shopping for the eighth annual Shop with a Phoenix event.
Almost 300 students participated in the event on Dec. 8. SWAP, as it’s dubbed in short, began in 2011, when Sonoraville High students formed groups to raise $100 each to help provide Christmas gifts to local children.
The child can spend $40 on themselves and $60 on their family members. The children are identified by the family advocates and counselors of Sonoraville’s feeder elementary schools as being families that were in need of help this holiday season.
To start the event, the children arrived at the Sonoraville High gym on the morning of Dec. 8 and were greeted by their Phoenix shopper teams. They enjoyed a breakfast, which was donated by Walmart, with each other and planned out what gifts they would be looking for at the store.
After breakfast, the teams loaded up on nine Gordon County school buses and headed over to Walmart. Once at the store, the teams scattered out looking for the perfect gifts for themselves and their family members.
When the shopping was completed, the group headed back to the high school to wrap their newly-bought presents. While there, they also enjoyed lunch with their Phoenix buddies.
The Sonoraville High elves had been busy getting the wrapping supplies, which were donated by the community, including many from the teachers at the elementary schools, ready for the teams. They had also prepared close to 400 lunches with food donated by Aldi for the students to enjoy as they wrapped.
Santa even paid the group a visit. Smiles and laughter filled the high school cafeteria as children happily wrapped that special present to take home and put under the tree for their mommy or daddy, little brother or sister, with a tag that said it was from them.
“This event could not happen without the support of the Phoenix Nation. Special thank you to the faculty and staff of all the schools in the SHS feeder pattern that helped,” a news release stated. “Thank you to the bus drivers and the transportation department. Thank you to Walmart, Nike Outlet and Aldi for the donations of food. Thank you to the many civic organizations and individuals that made a contribution. Merry Christmas from everyone in the Land of the Phoenix.”