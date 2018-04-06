According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, there’s been an increase in scam telephone calls in the community.
“It is becoming increasingly common for our citizens to receive scam telephone calls soliciting personal information, money or other data,” said Ralston. “Our investigations have revealed that the majority of these bogus calls originate in foreign countries. If you receive such a call, DO NOT give the caller any personal or financial information. Do not answer automated questions, and especially do NOT send money to any unknown parties. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does not collect taxes by telephone. No legitimate law enforcement organizations solicit funds by telephone, and no sheriff solicits fees or fines for alleged jury duty, or any other reason, by telephone. If you receive such a call, simply HANG UP.”