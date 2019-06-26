Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston was the guest speaker at the graduation ceremony at the Georgia Highlands Regional Police Academy in Rome last week.
The academy provides the Basic Law Enforcement Training Course (BLETC) for cadets from local agencies throughout Northwest Georgia.
Ralston addressed the graduating class of sixteen cadets and an audience of family members, friends, academy staff and law enforcement officers from around the region. The sheriff, who serves on the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) Council, spoke about the requirements of a career in law enforcement, emphasizing honesty and ethics. He spoke of recent advancements in technology and the effects of that technology on law enforcement services.
“Now that you have become peace officers, people will look upon you differently. But you must not look upon others differently. And always remember compassion, kindness and justice,” Ralston said.
The sheriff also recognized two of his own Gordon County Sheriff’s Office staff members among the graduates, deputies Jeffery Stevens and Marlon Mercado.