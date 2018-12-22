The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is warning community members about a telephone scam involving callers claiming to be deputies.
According to the sheriff's office:
The sheriff's office has received numerous complaints concerning the scam. The scammers, claiming to be deputies, accuse those who answer of missing jury duty. Some have reported the callers using the names "Deputy Waverley" and/or "Lieutenant Wakefield."
Some of the calls have come from 706-629-3337. This is not a sheriff's office number. Also, the sheriff's office does not solicit fines by phone. Jury summonses are sent by mail or hand delivered.
Those who receive these calls should immediately hang up the phone. Do not give them any personal or financial information.
Detectives have been assigned to search for the true origin of the calls, which are usually cloned, are placed from overseas or from within the prison system.