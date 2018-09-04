According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, at about 7 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 3, 2018, deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on North Airport Circle near the Whitfield County line in response to a report of an unresponsive infant.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived to find that a 3-month-old female infant who had died. Witnesses reported to detectives that the baby was alive and well around midnight, but that they’d found that she had expired and immediately called 911.
An investigation is underway by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office. The State Crime Laboratory will conduct a post-mortem examination as required by law to determine the cause of death.