The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the rumor of an alleged threat at Gordon Central High School, according to Chief Deputy Robert Paris.
Paris said there have been no reports of actual violence and that the threat itself has not been confirmed at this time.
"No one has been taken into custody. We have taken additional security measures, and we are continuing to investigate and are working closely with school administrators," Paris said.
Gordon County Schools Director of Communications Amy Parker said over email that school officials first became aware of the threat overnight via social media. She also stated that law enforcement is on site at the school and will remain there throughout the day.
"While there has been no credible threat found, law enforcement is investigating and will have an enhanced presence on campus today as a precaution," Parker said. "Currently, Gordon County Sheriff’s office is on campus, and the Gordon Central students are safe. Additionally, all of our other campuses are secure and students are enjoying a normal school day, looking forward to fall break."
The Calhoun Times will update this story as more information becomes available.