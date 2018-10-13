The assistance of the public is being sought by law enforcement officials attempting to find a Ranger man who was reported missing Friday.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office:
Gordon County Sheriff's Office and GBI personnel are attempting to find Timothy Clyde Flippen, who was last seen at a convenience store in the Red Bud community on Ga. 156 around 5:38 a.m. Friday.
Flippen, age 63, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans, work boots and a baseball cap. He was driving a champagne/silver-colored car, believed to be a Honda Accord. The license plate for the vehicle is RCV 9822.
Anyone who believes to have seen Flippen or know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the sheriff's office at 706-629-1244 or 706-879-5467, or the GBI at 404-244-2600.