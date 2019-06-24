Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies serving an early morning warrant on Friday didn't find the person they were looking for but did arrest five others on drug charges.
According to reports provided by the GCSO, at about 3 a.m. on Friday, June 21, deputies arrived at 120 Barrett Lane, Lot 6, in search of Michael Shannon Ivey. He was not at the residence, but police found five others with meth, marijuana, scales and smoking device inside the home.
Arrested were: Charles Stanley Cagle, 58, of 120 Barrett Lane, Lot 6, Calhoun; Amanda Shae Davis, 39, of 50 Collins Road, Cedartown; Darren Lamar Gilbert, 53, of 775 Hyde Road N.W., Resaca; Michael Joe Kimsey, 37, of 127 Meadow Lane, Calhoun; and Jennifer Leigh Sission, 35, of 120 Barrett Lane, Lot 6, Calhoun.
All five individuals were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug-related objects.
Reports say that as deputies approached the home that Sisson ran to the front door and yelled a warning into the residence. A man was spotted running toward the back of the home as deputies moved to surround the structure.
Inside deputies found meth inside a bedroom and marijuana, scales and a smoking device on a dining room table. A second smoking device was found on a kitchen counter.