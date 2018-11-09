The Sheriff’s Auxiliary donated $2,000 to the Winner’s Club of Calhoun last week.
The auxiliary supports the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and local charities. The Winner’s Club, a local organization that has been established in the community for decades, helps children and individuals with special needs.
Winner’s Club Director Alan Robertson accepted the check from the auxiliary, surrounded by auxiliary members, Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki, as well as sheriff’s office staff.
“It is indeed a great privilege to be able to support the Winner’s Club, an organization which has served so many people in our community so well for many years,” Ralston said. “I want to thank Alan Robertson and all of the other wonderful people at the Winner’s Club for what they do and the Auxiliary members for their hard work.”