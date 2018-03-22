Out of concern for local students, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston implores Gordon County BOE to provide SROs in every county school
On Thursday morning, March 22, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston delivered a letter to each of the seven members of the Gordon County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Susan Remillard at the Gordon County Board of Education Office in reference to “School Security and School Resource Officers.”
The letter in full states:
“As each of you know, the recent tragedies of mass shooting at schools across America (have) propelled the issue of school security to the forefront of the mind of every student, parent, teacher, faculty member, and any other person who loves our children. The people of this county have spoken loud and clear to me of this matter, and as their sheriff, I have heard their concerns. It is often said that our children are our most important resource. I say they are the very lifeblood of our community. In Mark 10:13, we read that Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them.’
“As recently as Tuesday (March 20), another high school, in Maryland, suffered from the attack of a gunman against students. This gunman was stopped by the quick action of a school resource officer (SRO), highlighting the need for such officers in our school system. As you know, I currently provide three deputies as school resource officers in the county schools at no cost to the Board of Education. I have provided this service since I took office in 2009. Now I believe it is urgent that a serious dialogue be opened to arrange for the placement of deputy sheriffs as SROs in each and every county school, as has been called for by so many of the citizens we all serve. I am a lifelong public servant. I am not an educator. As your sheriff, my business is safety and security, holding those who choose to break our laws and harm others, especially the vulnerable, accountable.
“Now is the time to provide for the funding for twenty four (24) new deputy sheriff positions to provide for two deputy sheriffs to be assigned full time to each of the twelve county school campuses. This funding, I most sincerely believe, is the responsibility of the Board of Education, as you all are the independent governing authority with sole responsibility for all aspects, especially safety, of our public school system.
“A cost projection for this urgently needed funding breaks down as follows:
-Salary for 24 sworn deputy sheriffs at $98,469.63 (includes base salary + benefits/FICA) each: $2,363,271.10.
-Individually-issued equipment (uniforms, personal equipment, body cameras, portable radios, etc.) @ $7,060.20 each: $169,444.80.
-24 fully-outfitted (lights, sirens, cameras, etc.) patrol cars @ $36,000.00 each: $864,000.00
-24 metal-detecting security wands @ $140.00 each: $3360.00
-12 walk-through metal detectors (as used at the courthouse) @ $6,000.00 each: $72,000.00
-TOTAL: $3,472,075.90
In addition to funding the deputy sheriffs necessary to provide total coverage for the school campuses, I would highly recommend that the Board of Education enhance or initiate video camera systems which would allow for the surveillance of each and every classroom as well as all parking areas. This will allow the deputies on duty at each of the schools to monitor critical locations in real time.
I am sure that each of you realizes the urgent need to provide for the safety of the students, visitors, faculty, and staff of our county schools. I won’t stand by and allow for the ‘buck to be passed’ or the issue to be postponed and our students and others needlessly endangered. I cherish our children and truly care about our community, as I know each of you do. I am eager to recruit, train, equip and employ 24 new SROs in our schools and I know that you all will agree that no expense is too great to ensure the safety of our children. As your sheriff, I must insist that the Board of Education take action as rapidly as possible to initiate this funding. If anyone has a better idea or helpful suggestions, please let me know.”
The letter is signed by Sheriff Mitch Ralston.
The letter comes in response to many concerns brought forth by the citizens of Gordon County to the Sheriff’s Office concerning school safety after, not only the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. in February, but the arrest of a Gordon Central student for committing threats of violence.
On Tuesday night, Feb. 20, Gordon County deputies received a tip that a person had made a threat of violence at a local school on social media where photos depicting explicit threats to “shoot up” the school were made.
Deputies located witnesses and other evidence, which led them to the home of a 16-year-old Gordon Central High School student near Calhoun. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and initially taken to the Sheriff’s Office. His parents have cooperated with investigating officers. The student made admissions to detectives that he had in fact made the threats. He was immediately remanded into the custody of the Regional Youth Detention Center by the local Juvenile Court. He is scheduled to appear in Gordon County Juvenile Court at a later date where he will face charges of making Terroristic Threats (felony).
At the time, Sheriff Ralston said, ”I want everyone to know how very seriously my staff and I take any such threats against a school, students, staff, or visitors. I will not tolerate violence or threats against a school, student body, individual students, staff or others. We will aggressively investigate, arrest and prosecute anyone who chooses to make such a terrible and uninformed decision, and see to it that any such person is held accountable in our local court system.”
Since that time, additional threats in the county school system have been investigated.