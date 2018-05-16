Sheriff Ralston appears before House Committee on School Safety

On Monday, May 14, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston appeared before the Georgia House of Representatives Study Committee on School Security.
Sheriff Ralston was invited to address the legislative Committee by Speaker of the House David Ralston (R), Ellijay and Representative Rick Jasperse (R), Jasper.
The Committee, composed of legislators from throughout the state, met at the Dawson County Board of Education. Speaker Ralston emphasized the compelling issue of school safety across Georgia and the need to explore all avenues to ensure the safety and protection of our schools.
Sheriff Ralston has also served on the Governor’s Law Enforcement Task Force and currently serves on the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.