Shea Smith was honored by the Gordon County Board of Education and North Georgia National Bank for her work with the school system's community outreach groups in schools throughout the district.
Jenny Hayes, Sonoraville High School principal, provided the nomination: "Mrs. Smith works with our community outreach groups. Shea has shopped, organized and worked tirelessly to support the needs of Gordon County students in all grade levels. She doesn't mind pitching in to wash items, clean closets or organize food pantries. Shea is giving of not only her resources but also of her time.”
During the BOE's board meeting this week, Hayes went on to say, “If Shea hasn’t helped in some capacity at your school, I guarantee it is because you haven’t asked.”
Olivia Guthrie was on hand on behalf of North Georgia National Bank to present a gift to Smith for her efforts.