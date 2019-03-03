Noted for her sustainability efforts with Shaw Industries, Diana Rosenberger was recognized with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award.
Rosenberger is the sustainable sourcing manager at Shaw Industries. The award she was recognized with is a national honor which identifies high-achieving women in manufacturing who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their companies and communities.
As the sustainable sourcing manager, she partnered with fellow associates, aligning sustainability, legal and global sourcing interests to transform Shaw’s once stand-alone supplier code of conduct into a legally binding sourcing policy.
Rosenberger was also an instrumental part of the team that drove the company to become a signatory of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, in November 2017. She is responsible for Shaw’s Supplier Diversity program via which the company has increased its spend with Small Businesses and diverse-owned business, such as woman-owned, minority-owned, veteran and service disabled-owned and LGBT-owned businesses.
Through her passion for affecting positive change for women in her workplace, Rosenberger participated in Shaw’s Women’s Innovation Network’s (WiN) True North program as a mentor. She is committed to instilling strength and confidence in fellow women in the workplace.
“We are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of Diana,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “We appreciate her contributions to the company through her leadership, dedication and ingenuity. These qualities reflect the diversity we value among our associates and are what allows Shaw to grow and be a successful company.”
To honor this year’s recipients, a gala will take place on April 11 in Washington, D.C. Recipients will be celebrated for their many achievements and contributions to the manufacturing sector. Created in 2012, the Manufacturing Institute’s STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead initiative has honored 802 women and continues to encourage women to mentor the next generation of female talent.
Since the inception of the STEP Ahead Awards, 13 Shaw associates have been recognized through the program.
About Shaw Industries
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are 22,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia