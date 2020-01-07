The United Way of Gordon County would like to recognize the Shaw Industries associates at Plants D4 and D5 who collectively donated 1,698 items of canned and boxed goods to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC), a United Way agency.
There are roughly 400 employees at D4 and D5. They donated, on average, about four cans per employee over the holiday season.
"Shaw Industries is a huge advocate for their local community and civic involvement. Thank you for helping to support the basic needs of those in our community," said Jennifer Latour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County.
The United Way aims to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet the needs of those in our community. United Way serves 18 local agencies in Gordon County who support education, basic needs and health.
Learn more about United Way of Gordon County at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.