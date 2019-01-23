With National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week beginning Tuesday and running through Sunday, a local event on Saturday aims to share the intended message — to “shatter the myth” — through art.
The Council on Alcohol and Drugs and Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities is hosting a poster contest and graffiti wall event at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library on Saturday morning, from 10-11:30 a.m.
“We’re excited to host all ages for a fun morning of art! There will be free art supplies – like markers, paint pens, chalk, and more – for all ages to experiment with and develop a poster,” said Ester Lopez, the regional director of The Council on Alcohol and Drugs.
Kids of all ages can participate in the poster contest, and there will be awards given out for first and second place in three divisions — elementary, middle school and high school. Adults are also able to participate with the chance for an award.
Also, included in the event, there will be door prizes and refreshments. But one of the main elements of the event is the graffiti chalk wall, where participants can create an illustration.
“There are many myths about drug and alcohol use. This is a chance to ask questions and get the facts,” Lopez said. “Our focus is to counteract the myths that youth and teens see and hear on the internet, through social media, TV, movies, music or their friends.”
Fact sheets and information about drugs and misuse, drug effects, how to help friends and family that are abusing drugs, and what causes addiction will be available for free.
Teens and their parents can find the National Drug & Alcohol IQ Challenge, in English or Spanish, at teens.drugabuse.gov/2019IQChallenge. There are 11 questions to test your knowledge, with two additional “Brainiac Questions.” Answers are provided at the site as well.
For more information email Ester Lopez at lopez@livedrugfree.org.