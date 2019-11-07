Sharon Bass, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Bass, robotic clinical coordinator and surgical services nurse at AdventHealth Gordon, received the following nomination from Michelle Cowart, director of inpatient services and education at AdventHealth Gordon: “In 2013, when I was in the emergency department at another hospital due to a kidney stone, it was discovered that I had a large mass on my right kidney. After a follow-up with a urologist, it was determined that it was a benign mass called an angiomyolipoma, and due to the size, I was at risk for it to detach and possibly hemorrhage. The urologist wanted to do an open partial nephrectomy which was very alarming to me. I was then referred to a urologist at Emory for a second opinion, and he felt that we could watch the tumor and see if it grew for a period of time before surgery.
“I kept putting off surgery until I came to work at AdventHealth Gordon and met Sharon Bass. I was basically terrified of having surgery and the risk of losing my right kidney. She talked to me about Dr. Lee and the possibility of robotic surgery to remove the tumor. It took her two years to convince me to have the robotic surgery, but I finally had a robotic partial nephrectomy of my right kidney on Dec. 17, 2018. Sharon was by my side before, during and after surgery making sure that I was okay.
“When I was moved to PCU from recovery, my nursing care was wonderful. Sharon worked with the nurses to make sure my pain was controlled and that I was up moving as soon as possible. My stay in PCU was amazing and upon discharge home, Sharon checked in with me or my family daily to see how I was doing and if I needed anything. To me this was above and beyond the call of duty, especially during Christmas holidays. I can see why the urology robotic program here is so successful because of the care that Sharon and the PCU staff provide patients.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, call 706-602-7800, ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.