On Thanksgiving weekend more than 1,000 delegates from throughout the United States and its territories gathered together in Atlanta to participate in the 98th National 4-H Congress.
The program is a mix of educational, service and recreational opportunities and was held Nov. 23-27 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
Gracy Sexton, a 12th-grader at Sonoraville High School, was one of the delegates representing Georgia 4-H. Sexton was declared a state winner in the pork production project at State 4-H Congress held back in July, earning Master 4-H’er status and the chance to travel to the 2019 National 4-H Congress. Only 50 members each year from more than 180,000 Georgia 4-H'ers attain this level of achievement, receiving the significant honor and educational merit of this trip.
National 4-H Congress, a 4-H tradition for 98 years, was originally designed to recognize state and national winners. As the 4-H program has changed to meet the needs of youth today so has National 4-H Congress.
This year’s event, like the ones that preceded it, not only recognized excellence but also provided an outstanding, educational opportunity for 4-H youth. The conference is designed to give the young people an educational opportunity that exceeds what any state independently could offer.
Youth are exposed to leadership topics in the areas of communications and technology, the environment, agriculture, families, youth and children and community development. Business, community and academic leaders address these topics in assemblies and seminars. Additionally, all of the students spend a portion of one day working in a community service location throughout the Atlanta area, including elementary schools, the Atlanta History Center and Piedmont Park Conservancy.
The 4-H organization differs in each state. Delegates from different states make new friends and have the opportunity to explore the variety of ways in which states conduct their 4-H programs, and go home with new ideas on how to improve the state’s programs.
The Congress program provided opportunities for youth to explore a variety of Atlanta attractions that included the Carter Presidential Library, Martin Luther King Center for Non-Violent Change, Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola, The Atlanta Zoo, CNN Center, Atlanta History Center and the Georgia Aquarium. The schedule also included workshops designed to develop leadership skills, plenary sessions with outstanding speakers and entertainers, a service learning experience during which youth participated in hands-on service projects, and tours and recreational opportunities throughout the city.
Featured speakers for National 4-H Congress included:
John Beedee, motivational speaker
Dan Clark, motivational speaker
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss America 2019
Manny Ohonme, motivational speaker
Dr. Eugen Schoenfeld, Holocaust survivor
For more information about 4-H State and National Congress, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H calendar
Tuesday – Portfolio meeting for Junior/Senior 4-H’ers
Dec. 8 – State Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Contest
Dec. 8-9 – Fall Forum at Rock Eagle 4-H Center
Dec. 11 – Homeschool Club meeting at 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 – Cloverbuds (K-3) Club meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Dec. 11 – 4-H Christmas Party at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 14-16 – AgGeorgia Farm Credit Weekend Spectacular Livestock Shows
Dec. 19 – Nursing home visit
Dec. 20 – Salvation Army bell ringing at Walmart
School club meeting schedule
Monday
Calhoun Elementary School – fourth grade and fifth grade
Tuesday
Belwood Elementary School – fourth grade
Calhoun Elementary School – fourth grade and fifth grade
Friday
W.L. Swain Elementary School – fourth grade