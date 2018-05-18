Sexton receives Gordon County Schools’ #GCS2ndMile Award for May

Dr. Jodi Sexton was recently named the May #GCS2ndMile Award winner for Gordon County Schools. May’s designated group is volunteers. Dr. Sexton is known at many of the schools in Gordon County as a top volunteer. She serves as PTO President at Ashworth Middle School, but her commitment to schools does not stop there. Dr. Sexton volunteers at multiple schools as a career day speaker, coaching assistant, club sponsor, school dance chaperone, teacher luncheon organizer, etc.
Jessica Gaither, teacher at Ashworth Middle School, included in her nomination of Dr. Sexton, “She attended TOME Con with the Reading Bowl Team as a chaperone, she helps sell yearbooks, and is in attendance at various school functions. If we ever need an extra hand, we know we can count on Jodi!!”
Dr. Sexton (back row center) is pictured with Dr. Susan Remillard, Superintendent and Ashworth Middle School Principal, Scott McClanahan, along with several staff and students at Ashworth Middle School. The picture was taken following a surprise presentation while Dr. Sexton was working to feed lunch to AMS teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.