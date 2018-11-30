Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Gordon County and much of North and Central Georgia on Saturday, as a "potent storm system" moves in, according to information shared by the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast into the night Saturday. There is a threat of damaging winds, brief tornadoes, and heavy rainfall and flooding.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain tonight with a low around 52 degrees. There is a 90 percent chance of rain Saturday, dropping to 60 percent chance Saturday night. The high for Saturday is 62 degrees with a low of 55 degrees.