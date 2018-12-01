On Oct. 2, Gordon County and Calhoun public officials met in a mediation session to negotiate a new Service Delivery Agreement. County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said this session lasted over 12 hours and former Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court Norman Fletcher served as mediator.
Towards the end of the marathon meeting, the county and city both reached an agreement and decided to conclude the session. They each continued to develop the proper wording and after a few weeks, they have finally reached an appropriate compromise both sides approve of. However, not only do Gordon County and Calhoun have to agree upon this agreement for it to become effective, but so do the other cities in the county, including Fairmount, Resaca, Ranger and Plainville.
Though service delivery agreements only have to be negotiated once every ten years, Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley said what triggered this renegotiation was going through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ comprehensive plan process. As both the city and county went through this DCA course of action, they were forced to take another look at the already existing agreement.
The basic goal of each county’s service delivery agreement is to assure that citizens are not taxed twice for the same services such as emergency dispatch, water, sewer and public works. And according to both city and county officials, mediating an agreement of this type can be a lengthy process.
“We’ll have a version of it and then they’ll have a version of it,” said Worley. “I’m hoping both parties are pleased that we were able to mediate and come to a compromise without going through (the court system), because the cities have a different version than the counties on the fundamentals of service delivery.”
Worley said many counties and cities go to court over these agreements and get tangled in lawsuits that cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal costs. He was elated both sides were able to come to a solution before the situation came to that.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson said that over the past year of working on this project, during which Worley has been one of the city’s point people, they originally thought they would have the agreement in its final form by their extended deadline of Oct. 31 of this year. Yet, the official document took a little longer than expected to complete.
“We felt like we could solve (the agreement) by Oct. 31, but we barely missed it,” Peterson said. “So now, I think we’ve lost our local government qualified status, which means the city and the county are not eligible for certain grants, projects, licenses, loans, community development block grants, things like that.”
Yet, Peterson said once the agreement is officially approved by local officials, both the cities and the county will regain that local government status. The City Council and the Board of County Commissioners approved of the proposed agreement at their meetings last month, and the Resaca Town Council approved it during their meeting on Wednesday.
“We have to send it next to Fairmount and Plainville. And they have to approve it before it becomes effective,” Ledbetter said. If these city governments, in addition to Ranger’s, approve the agreement, it will then be sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for approval. “It will be good to move forward (with this agreement).”
New agreement
The new agreement between Gordon County and Calhoun will last for 10 years and can be renegotiated at any time if either party finds an issue with the wording or terms, according to Peterson. The new service agreement says that the county will continue to make payments to the city based on the current agreement, with changes being made to the parks and recreation department, public works, emergency dispatch and local option sales tax services.
In the current agreement, there are 10 services that are being extended without change into the new agreement, including emergency management, municipal court services, rural public transportation and senior center services. The 15 services that are being added to the agreement or revised from the previous one include parks and recreation, 911 emergency dispatch, roads and bridges, law enforcement and telecommunications.
Some of these services include joint services, such as the Calhoun-Gordon County Airport, for which funding is split evenly between both the county and city. Yet there are also separate services, such as the Calhoun Fire Department and the Gordon County Fire Department, which covers every area of the county except for Calhoun. The reasons for changing services and costs varied from clarifying the funding systems to updating the service area maps.
Regarding parks and recreation, the county will continue to pay the city per the existing agreement with a three percent annual increase until the total reaches $500,000, the maximum annual amount. The county will also pave four miles of city streets which will be selected annually by the city, which Peterson said amounts to around $320,000 a year.
In addition, the county may use the county general fund with regards to emergency dispatching, and the city is no longer required to make any payments to the county.
The city LOST share will also increase from 28.3 percent to 34.3 percent.
These updated amounts are estimated by Peterson to total to around $1,427,115 that the county will be paying to the city on an annual basis. Over the next 10 years, the county will be paying the city around $15 million total given that this agreement is approved.
A brief history
Starting in the 1950s, the state of Georgia experienced rapid population growth and quickly ran into a problem between counties and cities, according to the Handbook for Georgia Mayors and Council Members. Counties began exercising the same powers as cities, providing services such as police, fire, sewer and water, recreation and street maintenance, which led to double taxation in some circumstances, according to the handbook.
This issue spread across the state, and though a variety of options were presented to solve the problem, most of them failed. An eventual success was found in the Service Delivery Act of 1997, which according to the handbook focuses on balances of service delivery, funding equality and land use. This General Assembly enacted project offers local governments within each county to develop an agreement about service provision in order to primarily eliminate duplication of services.
The act requires that counties and cities account for and report unincorporated areas and their associated costs. Each plan is county-led and is unique to the area it is developed in. Most include 30 to 40 services, including fire protection, health, welfare, and roads and bridge maintenance, to name a few. And in order for the agreement to be valid, it must be approved by the county and every city which has a population of 9,000 or more within the county.
An example of how the agreement works to prevent double taxation is cited in the new application for law enforcement services in the Gordon County agreement.
“Gordon County provides law enforcement for the unincorporated area of Gordon County and the Cities of Plainville, Ranger, Resaca; Calhoun Police Department provides law enforcement for the City of Calhoun. Fairmount Police Department provides law enforcement for the City of Fairmount.”
Rather than having Calhoun and Fairmount pay for county police departments out of general tax revenues, which would be a double taxation on city residents, the service delivery agreement calls for the county to create a special tax district to include unincorporated areas and the cities of Plainville, Ranger and Resaca. This way, the county police department can cover cities that don’t have their own department while also not covering the cities that have already established departments.
The service delivery solution has proved over the past 20 years to be successful for some counties, but has also caused controversy in others. Worley said one example where it has been difficult was in Greene County. Greene County took one of their small cities, Union Point, to the Georgia Supreme Court in 2015 and tried to get the entire Service Delivery Act declared unconstitutional. The case turned into a major dilemma that cost the county and the city major legal expenses over the course of three years, and in the end, didn’t help them come to a better solution, Worley said.
“That shows me it’s not just a black and white issue, it’s very complicated,” Worley said. “I think we’ve come to a good compromise of what both the city and the county wanted. We didn’t get everything, but I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to do.”
The complication of the agreement, Worley said, is that the law doesn’t tell local governments how to solve their differences. Even the courts can’t force county and city governments to agree, they just say it needs to happen without giving a suggested method.
Despite the potential conflicts that have risen from Georgia governments, Peterson said they thought Gordon County and its cities have come to a good compromise.
“Neither party was thrilled,” Peterson said, “but I think we can both walk away saying we did the best for the citizens of Calhoun and Gordon County.”
After the agreement is approved by the required city governments, it will move on to the DCA, where it will need further approval. Given the department’s acceptance, the service delivery agreement of 2018 will be official for Gordon County and the cities within.