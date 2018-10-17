Even months after her mammogram in December 2016, Jo Serritt felt there had been a change in her body. But she didn’t act on it.
When she returned from a family trip in April 2016, she ended up calling her doctor. After the appointment she was scheduled for a mammogram. And then the question — that one worrisome question — rolled through her thoughts over and over again, “Is it cancer?”
Serritt was rushed through test after test to only come to find the inevitable answer she had been putting off, for too long, she said.
Now, over a year after she ended her treatment for breast cancer, Serritt expressed regret for not having done something about it sooner, wishing she would have trusted her feelings.
“Don’t sit back,” she said, stressing the importance of self-examinations and not holding off on getting a mammogram.
When Serritt got the news, she was devastated.
“Everybody’s afraid of cancer,” said the Calhoun native, who moved to Calhoun to live with her husband on their farm. “I was afraid, so I just kept putting it back.”
It would be her second time with the disease, after having been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2005 and pushing through to recovery. It would also be the second time she was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.
“I didn’t want to think it was cancer,” she said. “When you hear it, it’s awful.”
But those thoughts cannot be allowed to linger in one’s mind.
“Cancer don’t care who you are, and you just got to think like that,” she said. “Do everything they say. All of it’s to help you win the battle. Do anything you can to be a survivor.”
With a few brief moments of grief rushing upon her and then quickly pushed away, Serritt turned to her Gordon Hospital doctors and immediately asked how to beat it.
“I’ve got it, now lets fight it,” she said of her reaction. “I’m gonna beat this. That’s your goal — to be the winner.”
That winning mentality is what helps knock away negative thoughts at each twist and turn of battling cancer, Serritt said.
“You just get through it,” she said, with a higher power moving alongside her and hold her up. “You never get down and feel bad about yourself.”
And if that mentality wanes, family is essential to helping it be found again, Serritt said.
“They help you get through the rough times,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of them.”
When those “rough times” come, particularly during the bouts of treatment at the Harris Radiation Therapy Center, new friendships are formed between those of common experience — the survivors.
As a birthday present following her colon cancer, Serritt’s husband encouraged her to retire from her longtime job at Mohawk Industries.
“I like this life,” she said of retirement.
Even after her physical therapy following radiation, Serritt continues to take time to focus on her health through physical activity.
“Take time for yourselves,” she said.
Serritt joined the free Cancer Survivorship Exercise Program at the Harris Radiation Therapy Center, allowing her to also stay close with the staff who helped her through this challenging period in her life.
“I just hope there is just something one of us can say or do to help someone,” she said. “I just think God’s good.”
Take it from a two-time cancer survivor.