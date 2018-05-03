Sequoyah Garden Club has productive 2018 so far

The Sequoyah Garden Club has had a busy last few month.
The club installed officers in February for 2018/2019. Pictured are Carol Martin, Phone Committee; Mary Alice Sullivan, Corresponding Secretary; Jean Lewis, President; Ann Stephens, Parliamentarian; Terra Coontz, 1st Vice President; Sue Erwin, Treasurer, Pat Waller, Recording Secretary and Crystal Purser, 2nd Vice President.
In March, the Club’s program was given by Rachel Barden of Bella Vita Mushrooms, whose business is located in Plainville, Georgia.
In April, the Club made container gardens. Everyone brought their choice of pots and made beautiful containers.