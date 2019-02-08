Sequoyah Garden Club has busy 2018

The Sequoyah Garden Club had a busy 2018 and is looking forward to another great year.
In April, as part of Garden Club Month, members took flowers to Gordon Health Care, Calhoun Health Care and Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
Then in May, club members met at Sue Erwin’s home and gardens for their meeting and held a plant swap.
June brought members together for a program on butterflies and hummingbirds presented by members Jean Lewis and Terra Coontz.
After a break in July without a meeting, member Tammy West gave a flower making demonstration in August.
In September, members made original flower or plant arrangements and brought them to the meeting.
By using wooden boards members made welcome signs during their October meeting.
November saw members write Christmas cards for servicemen.
To end the year, members met at the Oakleigh House. A covered dish luncheon was served, and included in the many projects the club does, members decorated the historic home for its Christmas open house.
For more information on the Sequoyah Garden Club, contact Sue Erwin at 770-548-7904.