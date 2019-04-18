On Wednesday, Sonoraville High School honored its seniors on the boys and girls soccer teams at senior night against Haralson County. Both squads came away with victories, capping off the boys’ season and sending the girls into the state playoffs with added momentum.
For head coach Ken Walraven, who coaches both the boys and the girls, he has the privilege of sending off both groups of seniors he instructed over their high school careers.
“It was a beautiful event,” Sonoraville head coach Ken Walraven said. “There were a lot of people there. There’s a lot of family there. To sit back and watch those kids ... hopefully they keep those pictures. I think they’ve enjoyed their high school careers.”
Walraven said the sport of soccer has had a huge impact on the seniors’ lives and they have created lifelong friendships through the game.
“I think it is kind of a family atmosphere and environment and that’s what you hope for for your team (and) for your kid,” Walraven said. “They get to participate and have something like that growing up. I think it means a lot to them.”
Walraven said, as a coach, it’s more about the relationships he has forged with each of the seniors.
“I’ve got a lot of good relationships with these kids,” Walraven said. “That lasts forever. That’s what I’ll take from it.”
The girls’ game ended 7-1 and the boys’ game ended 6-2, both results in favor of Sonoraville.
“Every single person on both rosters played last night and played quite a few minutes,” Walraven said. “It was a good game, beautiful night. I hope they remember their senior night like that.”
The boys’ season has officially come to an end. However, the girls’ 2019 campaign continues into the postseason as the Lady Phoenix will face Dawson County next week in the first round of the GHSA girls soccer state playoffs.