Senior Conference – aka “4-H Prom” Registration Deadline This Week

2017 Senior Conference participants from Gordon County. 

The 2017-2018 Northwest and Northeast District Senior Boards are hosting the Georgia 4-H Senior Conference the weekend of April 7-8 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, GA.  The Senior Conference is a statewide leadership and networking conference for high school students.  The weekend will include a motivational speaker, college recruiters, interesting classes, spending time with friends and meeting new ones, a semi-formal/formal dance known as 4-H Prom, and an outdoor after-dance party including inflatable obstacles and slides, snacks, and a lot of fun.  In addition, youth attending can apply to lead a community service project or a present a poster/exhibit, with the chance to win prizes for the best projects and posters.  With support from United Way of Gordon County, Gordon County 4-H is covering half the cost of the weekend, so high school students may register for the conference at the Gordon County 4-H office by completing the registration form and paying a discounted fee of $40.  Registration deadline is Thursday, March 22.  Please contact the Gordon County 4-H office at 706-629-8685 for more details.