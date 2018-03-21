The 2017-2018 Northwest and Northeast District Senior Boards are hosting the Georgia 4-H Senior Conference the weekend of April 7-8 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, GA. The Senior Conference is a statewide leadership and networking conference for high school students. The weekend will include a motivational speaker, college recruiters, interesting classes, spending time with friends and meeting new ones, a semi-formal/formal dance known as 4-H Prom, and an outdoor after-dance party including inflatable obstacles and slides, snacks, and a lot of fun. In addition, youth attending can apply to lead a community service project or a present a poster/exhibit, with the chance to win prizes for the best projects and posters. With support from United Way of Gordon County, Gordon County 4-H is covering half the cost of the weekend, so high school students may register for the conference at the Gordon County 4-H office by completing the registration form and paying a discounted fee of $40. Registration deadline is Thursday, March 22. Please contact the Gordon County 4-H office at 706-629-8685 for more details.
Senior Conference – aka “4-H Prom” Registration Deadline This Week
- Allie Griner 4-H Gordon County Extension Agent
