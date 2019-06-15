Over the course of a year the Gordon County Senior Center has numerous volunteers and donors serving the senior citizens of the community. But on Wednesday, seniors from the Center decided to give back to those who have helped them.
“We’ve got a lot of volunteers that donate their time and they don’t have to do that,” said Ann Bradford, the director of the center. “We wanted to honor them.”
Bradford said the Gordon County Site Council, which falls under the umbrella of the center, decided to put on this event, with council officers spearheading a special event that expressed gratitude to the rest of the community.
“We have people come in from Rome and hospice, the hospital – they donate their time to come in and work with us,” said a senior on Wednesday, who wanted to give back to those who have invested in him. “Everybody in the community is helping the seniors, so we wanted to say thank you.”
Bradford said some of the center’s sponsors include the American Legion, several local churches, AdventHealth Gordon, hospice and the Calhoun Woman’s Club, as well as individual volunteers who provide meals and others who lead exercise classes.
And because of their volunteers the center is able to host Christmas dinners, bingo games, activities, fairs, exercise classes, seminars and free meals.
The center is also responsible for the Meals on Wheels Program, where they deliver meals daily to home-bound citizens.
Bradford, who has worked at the center for the past eight years, said this is their first event thanking their volunteers but that she wants to host more regular events to give back to their sponsors.
The reception had refreshment and appetizers for all volunteers and community sponsors, thanking those who are usually the ones volunteering their time.