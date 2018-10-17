With deer firearms season opening this Saturday, the Calhoun Times is calling for hunters to send in their photos for them to be featured in the newspaper.
Along with photos, the Calhoun Times is also interested in hearing the hunting stories of locals. They can be about the thrill of harvesting a buck this year or in the past, taking a son or daughter out for the first-time, or the traditions that are resurrected year after year.
Photos can be emailed to calhountimes@calhountimes.com and should include “Calhoun Times Hunting Photo” in the subject line.
To share a hunting story, email Managing Editor Spencer Lahr at slahr@calhountimes.com or call the office at 706-629-2231, extension 6012.
Good luck to all of the hunters this year.