Send-off reception for Dutch to be held Sunday

A send-off reception will be held this Sunday, June 3 for Elizabeth Dutch, the current Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia. The reception will be held from 3 - 5 p.m. at Gordon Central High School, located at 335 Warrior Path in Calhoun. The public is invited.
Dutch is a recent graduate of Gordon Central High School and was named Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County in early 2017.
Dutch and 50 other representatives from across the nation will be participating in Leadership and Life Skills workshops and community service projects culminating in the National Finals Showcase from June 18 - 30.
Distinguished Young Women is an empowerment, leadership and scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.