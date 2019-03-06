The Georgia Senate recently passed Senate Bill 48, which would require the State Board of Education to test students within public schools to positively identify students with dyslexia at younger ages.
SB 48, which was written by Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, calls for statewide screening programs for all kindergarten students and an additional referral system targeting students in grades one through three.
Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan responded to this bill by saying he will always be committed to supporting legislation that helps Georgia’s students.
“Dyslexia impacts up to 20 percent of our population yet tends to be overlooked as a serious issue facing our students,” Duncan said. “SB 48 will help to detect dyslexia earlier – and at higher rates – which leads to quicker remediation and greater success in the classroom.”
Martin, who chairs for the Senate’s Education and Youth Committee, said Georgian students deserve to be offered opportunities that will help them succeed in school. He said currently Georgia is not doing enough to assist students diagnosed with dyslexia.
“By advancing a screening and referral system, creating a pilot program around early reading assistance programs, and increasing teacher preparedness, we’re taking important steps to help Georgia’s dyslexic students attain lasting success,” Martin said.
Calhoun City Schools’ Director of Exceptional Student Services Hayley Gilreath said there are parts of the bill that are promising for local students with dyslexia, including long-term benefits as dyslexic students enter secondary education or the workforce.
“Being able to offer more resources for these students by increasing awareness, providing more professional development opportunities for teachers and helping all teachers understand the impact and risk factors for dyslexia will be very helpful,” Gilreath said, adding that CCS is already extremely dedicated to helping students with special needs thrive.
One concern Gilreath does have, however, is where funding would come from. To require a K-12 universal screener and dyslexia expert as a part of the district’s staff with no additional funding might be difficult with the Calhoun ESS’s already tight budget, according to the director.
Gilreath said she is eager to hear more about how this bill might impact school districts on a more local level.
“It is great to see that the Georgia General Assembly has taken an interest in this initiative and will potentially provide schools with additional tools and resources to address dyslexia,” Gilreath said.
At this time of the bill’s consideration, Gordon County Schools has not yet received guidance from the Georgia Department of Education Division of Special Education on how SB 48 will directly impact special education services, according to Alecia Segursky, GCS’s director of exceptional student services.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan said the passage of SB 48 effectively demonstrates how the Georgia Senate is working toward improving education across the state.
The bill was passed unanimously by the Senate 55-0, and is currently being considered by the Georgia House of Representatives. If approved, the bill will be put into effect in the 2020-2021 school year.