Recent talk in the state Senate has included a discussion on how school funds will be distributed, including a bill that would give money to students who choose to leave the public school system, given that they meet certain requirements.
The Georgia Educational Scholarship Act, also known as Senate Bill 173, was sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and would allow state money a public school receives annually for each student to be put aside for that student should they leave the school system.
Each public school is paid around $5,000 each year per student enrolled, and 20 percent of that money is used to take care of that student – through a Quality Basic Education formula – and the rest is put toward other school programs.
Under SB 173, if a student leaves the district, they would be able to take with them that entire amount, under specific situations. Hufstetler said the bill was primarily designed for students with special needs, listing 11 disabilities that would qualify a student to receive that money.
The Scholarship Act failed to pass the Senate on Mar. 5. The bill received a notice to be reconsidered after it failed, but Hufstetler requested to wait until a few changes could be made.
Even though the bill is no longer on the table for the General Assembly’s 2019-2020 Regular Session, it has caused a reaction among local district’s superintendents.
Last week, a meeting between Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars and Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson discussed the bill. And while Floyd County is represented by Hufstetler, along with Gordon, Chattooga and Bartow Counties, Rome and Floyd County superintendents were not in favor of SB 173.
“It’s wrong for Georgia. It’s wrong for Georgia’s kids. It’s certainly wrong for public education,” Wilson told the Rome News Tribune. “I think we just need to stand strong on that.”
This week, Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor also chimed in with her opinion of the bill.
“I do not believe public school funds should be used to support private school tuition,” Taylor said. “We will continue to work with all of our families to address any issues with regards to behavior, safety and/or special needs on a case by case basis.”
Taylor said there is no way for her to fully predict how this bill would impact local schools, and looking forward, she is aware that Hufstetler could potentially bring this bill back into the picture.
The Calhoun superintendent echoed the words of Byars when she brought up the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Act, which was passed in 2007 and provides special needs students with direct funding from the state to go to a private school.
But if SB 173 is brought back into the General Assembly and passed, Taylor said enrollment could be affected and the loss of state funding could impact course options, student program opportunities and facility/maintenance funding.
Hufstetler told the Rome News Tribune he didn’t see this bill impacting public school systems too greatly.
Gordon County Superintendent Susan Remillard was not available to comment before the press deadline for Saturday’s edition. Her comments will be added to the online story at calhountimes.com.