Sen. Perdue attends Georgia Sheriff’s Association’s Winter Conference

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, made a stop at the Georgia Sheriff’s Association’s Winter Conference in Atlanta recently.
In addressing attendees from sheriff’s office across the state, Perdue said, “Georgia is home to some of the most impressive law enforcement officers in the nation.”
“Our sheriffs are pillars of the community and work every day to preserve peace, prevent crime, and protect all Georgians. It was great to hear directly from many of our state’s sheriffs. Their input is critical as we work to increase public safety and improve school security. I want all law enforcement officers to know I’m proud of them, I appreciate what they do, and I’ve got their backs.”
Terry Norris, the executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, spoke on the commitment of Perdue to law enforcement.
“Senator Perdue has a sincere commitment to ensuring the safety of all Georgians,” said Norris. “We greatly appreciate his presence at the Sheriffs’ Winter Training Conference and his long-standing support of the Constitutional Office of Sheriff and the many dedicated women and men who perform the duties of deputy sheriffs and jailers.”