At least one statewide race in Georgia is headed to a runoff election.
On Thursday, unofficial returns showed Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger and former Democratic congressman John Barrow will face off again Dec. 4 in a runoff for Georgia secretary of state. Neither candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday to win a three-way race with Libertarian Smythe Duval.
Gordon County voters favored Raffensberger, who received 13,984 votes to Barrow’s 3,176. Duval received 312 votes locally.
The office was held by Republican Brian Kemp, who passed on seeking re-election to run for governor. However, he resigned from his position after declaring victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Three other down-ballot races in Georgia remained too close to call Wednesday. Republican Jim Beck leads Democrat Janice Laws in the race for Georgia's next insurance commissioner. But unofficial returns show he's barely above the threshold that would trigger a runoff.
Meanwhile, two GOP incumbents on the Public Service Commission — Chuck Eaton and Tricia Pridemore — are both struggling to avoid runoffs with Democrats Lindy Miller and Dawn Randolph. Gordon County voters supported both Republicans, giving them 13,846 and 13,901 votes, respectively.
In races already determined, incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods defeated Democrat Otha Thornton Jr. of Richmond Hill. Woods received 14,445 votes in Gordon County to Thornton’s 2,919.
Attorney General Chris Carr won his first re-election bid, taking 51 percent of the vote statewide and 81.08 percent in Gordon County, over Democrat Charlie Bailey.
Geoff Duncan, a Republican who received strong support in Gordon County, will replace Casey Cagle as the next lieutenant governor after beating out Sarah Riggs Amico, a Democrat.
Republican Gary Black earned another term as agriculture commissioner. Also, Republican Mark Butler will serve another term as labor commissioner. Both were heavily favored in Gordon County.