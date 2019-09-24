The second of three public hearings regarding to the proposed millage rate for property taxes in Gordon County was conducted Tuesday evening, and two people took to the podium to ask questions but not necessarily support or oppose the proposed millage rate.
The first public hearing was conducted Tuesday morning, but no one from the public showed up to share their thoughts at that one. The second hearing was conducted in conjunction with the Gordon County Commission's monthly meeting.
A third and final hearing will follow on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building at 201 N. Wall St.
Tuesday's 11 a.m. hearing was brief, as only county officials and a representative from the Calhoun Times were present, however, two people signed up to speak at the evening meeting.
Christian Paul, who said he works with the Young Americans for Liberty, asked a series of questions of County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, ranging from details related to payroll costs and new police cars.
Ledbetter answered each question, noting that the budget does not include cost-of-living adjustments for employees. Commissioner Norris Sexton also pointed out that insurance costs for the county rose this year, with Ledbetter adding that the number went up by about $800,000.
"If you can find a line item that can be cut, you are welcome to take a look," said Ledbetter.
Paul didn't speak specifically about the millage rate, but rather offered that his group likes to check in on local elected leaders to make sure they are being held accountable.
"We just wanted to make sure our local Republicans are sticking to their conservative principals," he said.
Another resident, David Hand, also spoke, but didn't offer commentary about the proposed rate as much as his own recent property tax increases due to the valuation of his home. He said his taxes have gone up three years straight.
"I know my house may be worth more, sure, but it's getting older too," said Hand.
Ledbetter replied that more than 800 home evaluation appeals were filed this year, and that all but about 250 have been taken care of. He told Hand that he would be glad to take a look at his situation and see if he can help.
"You can call me and we can make sure you are taken care of fairly," Ledbetter told him.
The Gordon County Board of Commissioners proposed the county’s current millage rate for property taxes of 9.631 mills be continued for fiscal year 2019-2020. While not an increased rate, the proposed tax levy is an increase of 0.728 mills over the rollback millage rate of 8.903 and will require an increase in property taxes of 8.18 percent.
In Georgia, law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed when the total digest of taxable property is prepared that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. Essentially, this allows the local entities to continue receiving the same relative amount of income from property taxes year-to-year.
For taxpayers with a home that has a fair market value of $150,000, the average value of a home in the county, the proposed millage rate will result in a tax increase of approximately $43.68. The proposed tax increase for a nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $43.68.
Ledbetter said previously that the Board of Commissioners elected to maintain the current millage rate in an effort to balance the county’s budget. He also emphasized that a millage rate of 9.631 mills, though not the rollback, is still the lowest millage rate the county has seen since 2010 and has helped the county see nearly $48 million in actual growth.
“We were at 8.9 mills then, in the middle of the recession,” Ledbetter said. “As a result of taking rollbacks in the past, we’ve actually had less revenue coming in. In 2017, our millage rate was 9.829 mills and we had to use reserves. In 2016-2017, we used reserves. We can’t keep doing that. By keeping the millage rate where it is, the prediction is that we will generate $1.8 million more than last year. That will get us what we need to balance the budget.”