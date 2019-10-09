Business and community leaders were given the chance to mingle and share a cup of coffee on Wednesday as part of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's second-ever 'Have a Cup of Joe' event. The two and a half hour mixer was sponsored by North Georgia E.M.C. and was attended by several of their representatives, including Kim Gamel, the vice-president of corporate services.
When asked why the electric cooperative decided to host this month's networking breakfast, Gamel said there were two main reasons.
"We value our partnership with the Chamber and all of the Chambers we are part of, and we take being part of the community and helping to build communities very seriously," Gamel said. "It also happens to be excellent timing since this month is national electric cooperative month."
As an electric cooperative, North Georgia E.M.C. provides reliable, quality and cost-base electricity to its members across seven counties, 100,000 metering points, 35 substations, and 6,400 miles of line.
"We want to do more than just that," Gamel said. "We value our communities and our members, as well as the Chambers that put in so much work to build relationships. We want to help them do that whenever we can."
Qualified Staffing will sponsor the next 'Have a Cup of Joe' on Nov. 6 and Edward Jones — Scott Wykoff, financial advisor, will sponsor the Dec. 4 event, finishing up the 2019 schedule. Next year’s schedule will be announced once the 2020 calendar has been set.
Local businesses interested in sponsoring a future month are invited to contact the chamber at 706-625-3200.