When Dina Carroll’s daughter Julianne was starting kindergarten, Dina had a vision to start teaching girls Julianne’s age about how to have strength and dignity in this world. So she started a small Bible study with about five girls, calling the group the Proverbs 31 Girls after Old Testament verse Proverbs 31:25 (“She is clothed with strength and dignity”).
That was two years ago. Since Carroll started the group, they have expanded to include around 25 girls, plus involved mothers. As of right now, the girls are from either Calhoun City Schools of Philadelphia Christian School, and most are in the second grade.
“We want them to have confidence, we want them to have the joy of the Lord, and we want them to have peace no matter what comes against them,” Carroll said. “That’s what we’re trying to teach them.”
The Proverbs 31 Girls usually focuses on a central theme for their meetings, and this year’s theme is “God’s Masterpiece,” according to Carroll.
“We started off (this year) by teaching that God created everybody individually,” she said. “We had them make their own tie-dye shirts, and even though the concept is the same, every shirt is different.”
The group meets once a month for an hour and a half, and their gatherings typically include worship songs, a Bible lesson, arts and crafts, and snacks, according to Darlene Kendrick, another mom who helps lead. Yet on Sunday, Carroll, Kendrick and other mothers decided to engage their girls in a different way.
As a part of their first service project, Carroll led the girls in creating “Christmas bags” for children who were less fortunate this holiday season.
“Instead of doing a project in another country or state, we wanted to do things here because there are so many children in need who can be blessed by somebody else,” said Kendrick, who foresaw this project continuing into the future.
Carroll said this project came about when Julianne, 7, came home from school saying there were so many classmates who wouldn’t get anything for Christmas. This got her thinking, and she derived an idea from the typical Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Carroll decided to make Christmas bags and give them to local children, who have been determined by Calhoun City Schools’ family advocates.
“All of our girls are excited to do this project,” Carroll said.
What impressed her was that the second graders were so eager to buy supplies and toys for the bags, not asking what they would get in return.
“Each of them knows the heart of Jesus is to give rather to receive, so that’s how we got into this whole thing,” she said.
“We want to give to others,” Kamryn Kendrick, 8, said. “Because some of the kids don’t have toys and I don’t want kids not to have toys.”
Julianne Carroll, 7, and Payton Epps, 7, both said they thought these bags would make other children happy. Each of the girls at this month’s meeting were wrapping items individually so the children who get the bags will have presents to open for the holidays, Dina Carroll said.
In the bags will be anything from toys to hair ties to books. They will also contain shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks and bath bombs.
“We want other children to see God’s love for them and that the girls care about them,” Carroll said. “It’s to show there’s hope wherever you’re at.”
Bags will be delivered to girls and boys in grades kindergarten through third grade. Recipient names and ages are kept private for confidential purposes and the bags will be distributed the week after Thanksgiving.