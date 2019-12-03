A second man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in Whitfield County in November that left a Resaca man dead.
Nathan Joe Call, 32, of Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony tampering with evidence and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, Call was a passenger in a vehicle that struck and killed Emory Ware, a 2019 graduate of Gordon Central High School.
Eric Shane Moore, 32, of Chatsworth, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with first degree homicide by vehicle; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; failure to report an accident resulting in injury, death or property damage; driving while license is suspended or revoked; tampering with evidence; and giving false name/address/date of birth to a law officer.
According to the incident report, on Nov. 10, a trooper was dispatched to the intersection of the Dalton Bypass and Maddox Chapel Road to a report of a pedestrian being struck at about 1:20 a.m. The trooper determined the crash involved a single vehicle that left the scene, a Buick sedan with the chrome grille left at the scene. It was traveling north on the bypass.
The report says that on Nov. 13, the GSP “located the suspected vehicle and driver in Murray County.”
The report says Moore “confessed to being the driver and fleeing the scene. It was discovered that Mr. Moore was also accompanied by a passenger, who was identified as Mr. Nathan Call. A check for Mr. Moore’s driver’s license indicated that he had a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle was a green Buick Century with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle matched the injuries to Mr. Ware and the evidence left at the scene. The driver had attempted to fix some of the damage on the vehicle.”
Call was still in the Whitfield County jail Monday afternoon.