A season renewed. The Gordon Central Lady Warriors will take to the field for the first time in 2019 this Saturday against Chestatee High School and Fannin County.
The Lady Warriors just started full practice on Monday, but, during the summer, Broom said the team held voluntary workouts.
“We averaged about 12 kids which is pretty good for us,” Broom said. “We definitely had some kids stand out and I think surprised all of us, so we’re looking forward to seeing how it’s going to go this season.”
This season, Gordon Central’s roster features four seniors, including Cheyenne Temple.
“She was an infielder, and we put her in the outfield, and she has surprised all of us,” Broom said. “I think she is going to be a key role as a leader as far as outfield goes and her hitting.”
This year, Broom has a plethora of young talent, with eight sophomores and four freshman.
“Last year, we started quite a bit of freshman, and I think those freshman are also going to step up as sophomores,” Broom said. “I think they took their role last year and ran with it and I think they’re going to do really well this year. I think our upcoming freshman are giving the others a run for their money.”
Pitching wise, Broom said expect to see senior Dayln Muse and sophomore Marissa Self in the circle. Broom said an ace is still yet to be determined.
“(It will) depend on our opponent and things of that nature,” Broom said.
Broom said the coaching staff has been emphasizing knowing where everyone is on the field and their individual tendencies.
“The more you know a person, the more you’re comfortable with them, the more you know their tendencies,” Broom said. “When you’re in the field, if you know each others’s tendencies, you know what they’re going to do on the next play and how they’re going to handle it. Team unity is huge with us because we want everybody to know what each other’s thinking when they’re on the ball field.”
Broom said one area that requires shoring up is plate discipline.
“We like to swing the bat, but we’ve got to be disciplined as hitters to swing at the right pitch in the right situation,” Broom said.
Broom said, in regards to the 2019 campaign, she is looking forward to the team capitalizing on opportunities.
“I think if we follow the strategies that we use, I think that we will have opportunities,” Broom said. “As long as we can capitalize on those, I think we’ll be OK.”
Broom said success this season will be determined by how the Lady Warriors respond when faced with misfortune.
“I think our kids understand you’re going to have adversity, but it depends on how you overcome the adversity and the character you show,” Broom said. “I think that has a lot to do with how we perform as a team.”
The Lady Warriors begin the 2019 season with a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 3. The first game will feature Gordon Central and Chestatee at noon, followed by GC and Fannin County at 2 p.m.