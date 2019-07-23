The 2018 season ended in rough fashion for Lady Jackets Softball. Calhoun made it to the 3A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus, but lost its first two games to Brantley County and Cook County, finishing the 2018 season at 26-10 (13-3 region).
However, the fall of 2018 presented some personal challenges and hardships, in particular for Calhoun’s longtime softball head coach Diane Smith. Diane’s husband, Jerry, was battling cancer.
“(When) we went to Columbus, both of my eyes were infected and I was worried about (Jerry),” Smith said. “When the coach is a little stressed out, it rubs off on your players.”
Jerry, a former Calhoun football head coach, died in May of this year at the age of 84, and Smith said the team will be dedicating the 2019 softball season in his memory.
“We’re going to do our dangest to win that state championship for him,” Smith said. “He wanted … to be alive during that time so he could go with us (to Columbus).”
Smith is now entering her 34th year at the helm of the program, and the team has been holding summer workouts until practice officially gets underway on Monday.
“I don’t care how good you are, there’s always someone that can replace you,” Smith said. “That’s the attitude I take and that’s what I tell my kids. Everybody’s had a great attitude. They’re excited because they know we have the potential to go all the way.”
Smith said she is most excited about having everyone but three graduated seniors from last year’s squad returning to Calhoun.
“We normally don’t start (this early), but they all wanted to go ahead and start doing a few workouts, (and) that excited me,” Smith said. “One, that tells me, they want to. They were not happy with last year’s season. Neither was I.”
Last season bore witness to an unusual early tournament finish for Calhoun Softball, as the team has flourished in recent years.
The Lady Jackets three-peated as state champions from 2013-2015 and won it all again in 2017. Calhoun was state runner-up in 2016.
“They’re just not going to settle for anything less and neither am I,” Smith said. “We have high expectations and our goal is to win every game we play. It’s hard to win every game you play, but that’s our goal always.”
This 2019 campaign will feature three seniors: Carlie Henderson, Erin Barnes and Lona Sims. However, Smith noted that being an upperclassmen does not guarantee starts and playing time.
“No position is set and even though those kids played (in a particular position) last year, they know that someone could take their place,” Smith said. “I don’t believe in playing an older girl just because they’re a senior. I play the best. I look at them as a softball player, not as a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior.”
Smith said junior all-state pitcher Maggie McBrayer will be seen a lot in the circle for the Lady Jackets. Offensively, the Lady Jackets should see many contributions from the returners, which, in addition to the three aforementioned seniors, features five juniors and 11 sophomores.
“We have a young team,” Smith said on the 2019 roster. “They just all get along together. They’re already mentioning team building things. They just enjoy each other.”
Smith said she attributes her team’s winning ways to the players and her assistant coaches.
“I’ve always been very fortunate to have good talent,” Smith said. “I’ve had good assistants and, like my idol Pat Summit always said, ‘You’re only as good as your assistants.’”
Smith added that everyone on team, whether starting or coming off the bench, contributes to the team’s objectives.
“We have respect for each other and we all want the same thing,” Smith said. “We all have the same goal in mind, so therefore, we’ve got to work together. It’s a team sport and it takes all of us.”
For the 2019 season, Calhoun will play every regional opponent once, with the exception of Sonoraville. The Lady Jackets and Lady Phoenix will meet twice, but only the second meeting, set for September 24 at Calhoun, will count toward regional standings.
Calhoun’s junior varsity season begins at the Allatoona Tournament held from August 9-10. Varsity play begins at Sonoraville in the first of two matchups of the 53 Frenzy softball edition on Tuesday, August 13.
“I’m looking forward to this season,” Smith said. “I’m so excited. We’re ready to play. I can’t wait to get started.”