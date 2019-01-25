Calhoun police are investigating four entering auto incidents, where the seals on tractor-trailers were broken, at the Pilot Travel Plaza at 2111 U.S. 41 in Resaca earlier this week.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
The incidents are believed to have happened between Tuesday and Wednesday. Though the seals to the four tractor-trailers were broken, none of the drivers reported that anything was missing from inside. The broken seals were discovered while the drivers were performing inspections on their tractor-trailers before leaving from the Pilot station Wednesday morning.
One of the tractor-trailers was hauling perishable items in a refrigerated trailer. He couldn’t tell Wednesday morning if anything was missing from inside, but he had to wait to hear back from the buyer to see if the load would be accepted after the trailer was tampered with.
Another driver, hauling materials for Shaw Industries, said there were boxes moved around inside the trailer but she couldn’t tell if anything had been taken.
The two other drivers said it didn’t look like anything in their trailers was taken.