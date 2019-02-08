Local Boy Scouts with Troop 22 will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items on two Saturdays this month at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library as part of their Scouting for Food Program.
On Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, the scouts will be on the front sidewalk of the library at 100 N. Park Ave. The collection times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Those wishing to donate can drive up to the front of the library and scouts will get the food items out of the car.
In addition to the two donation days, scouts will be setting up a donation box on Feb. 16 in the front lobby of the library. Library patrons can bring food items into the library during their visit and drop them off in the box during the week between collection days.
“The Scouts will maintain the box daily and transport donations to a central location,” a news release stated.
The donations will be taken to the Voluntary Action Center on Feb. 23 at the end of the collection time that day.
The Boy Scouts of America’s annual Scouting for Food Program is aimed at supporting the local food banks in troops’ communities.
Boy Scout Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.