Following last week’s snow days and freezing temperatures, schools addressed how they are assisting students in less fortunate financial situations who need more help during colder seasons.
Both county and city schools’ federal programs and student advocates are working to get students the resources — including coats, clothing, food and toiletries — they need to stay warm and safe during winter weather.
Before Christmas, Calhoun City Schools used their Purposity resources to purchase a few coats, according to Director of Student Services Amanda Schutz. The director said the district also received a donation in December of several used and new coats from Deanna Evans of Shaw Industries.
Schutz said the Shaw donations were a huge help to the district and their students, and though they still do have some on occasion who need coats or other supplies, they are usually able to address the need through Purposity.
Purposity is a Georgia Power-sponsored platform dedicated to helping people in need who live in cooperating communities, whether they’re students, local citizens or families in financial hardship. Schools and nonprofits can post a specific need on the Purposity website — purposity.com — and be connected with locals who want to help others in any way they can.
Purposity, according to Social Worker Georgette Hunt, has not only helped CCS, but also has aided Gordon County Schools in purchasing coats and providing other resources that students might need.
Hunt said that other than Purposity, GCS is able to help students through the co-op at Gordon Central High School — which contains school supplies, food, clothing and toiletries in addition to coats — and the Samaritan’s Closet at Ashworth Middle School. They also have advocate funds for each school that partner with community organizations in order to help students in need.
“The main thing we want to encourage is for families to please communicate with the schools, we are here to help them,” Hunt said.
And while Hunt said at times it may seem like the job of a social worker is never ending, particularly one in a school system, she emphasized having the support of the surrounding areas means everything.
“I love that our community has continued to increase their support of us with additional donations and outreach programs,” Hunt said. “Once the need was understood, (Gordon County) definitely stepped up and helped out.”
For those interested in talking with a social worker at either one of the local schools or asking about available resources for students, contact Schutz (Calhoun City Schools) at 706-602-6677 or Hunt (Gordon County Schools) at ghunt@gcbe.org.