Once considered a safe alternative to cigarettes, vaping (e-cigarettes) is now considered a significant health risk to young people across the country, including students in Calhoun and Gordon County.
This fact has led our respective school systems to reach out to community partners and families to assist us in combatting this issue when it comes to our students’ health. Specifically, both school systems have partnered with AdventHealth Gordon to provide presentations to all area high schools and middle schools in an effort to educate students on the dangers of vaping. The community event sponsored by the Partnership for a Healthier Community, which took place Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sonoraville High School, was also designed to provide resources for issues impacting community health, not the least of which is vaping.
Most recently, our local Boards of Education have illustrated the seriousness of the issue by addressing consequences for vaping on school campuses and at school-sanctioned events. Both Calhoun City and Gordon County schools have implemented protocols for disciplining students in middle and high school who violate the schools’ codes of conduct as they relate to vaping and e-cigarettes. Consequences to students violating the protocol include counseling and education about the dangers of vaping, as our primary concern is ensuring our students are safe and understand the dangers. Our school counselors and nurses are also available to provide individual assistance to students who may need more resources or information. These efforts have garnered tremendous support from parents and community alike.
However, we know that we need our students’ families to assist us in the fight to protect our children from these dangers. We ask that parents, grandparents, or other guardians talk to their students about the dangers and let them know they support the schools’ efforts to eliminate vaping among students. We understand that these conversations are sometimes difficult, because so much is unknown about the long-term effects of vaping. However, there is a great deal of information that can help guide the conversations and educate families on what to look for in children who may be vaping.
Because e-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes, they may be easily mistaken for other items. Some e-cigarettes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes, but others take on the appearance of USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults, because most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. Additionally, because the contents of e-cigarettes remain unregulated, they can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine. A good resource detailing the dangers of vaping among young adults and how to talk with students can be found at https://e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov/.
As we move through the remainder of this school year and beyond, we will continue to look for ways to work with families to eliminate student use of e-cigarettes. As always, we look forward to working with all of our educational partners to ensure students make wise decisions about their health and their futures.