School Safety - Building Bridges to Excellence

New Chief of Police Tony Pyle announced this week that he will designate one of his officers as a School Resource Officer at the Calhoun Primary and Elementary School complex for the upcoming school year. Officer Adam Kilgore will join Officer Mark Waycaster to support the PreK, Primary / Elementary Complex and Middle / High Campus. “We are so excited to continue the strong partnership with Calhoun’s Police Department. The Mayor and Council have shared the cost of our present SRO for the past several years and recognize that we are in need of additional support. We are extremely appreciative of this partnership. We have also designated each site as a Calhoun Police Precinct to offer additional support and visibility of our community’s local law enforcement. School safety is a shared responsibility by all of us. We appreciate our students, parents, teachers, administrators and community members all serving as a team to help keep our children safe.
