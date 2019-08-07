Both local superintendents pointed out strong gains by their students on the recently released Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2018-2019 school year, and both school chiefs said the data will be used as they continue to focus on growth in student achievement.
The Georgia Milestones Assessment System is a comprehensive summative assessment program spanning grades third through high school.
Georgia Milestones measures how well students have learned the knowledge and skills outlined in the state-adopted content standards in English Language Arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Students in grades third through eighth take an end-of-grade assessment in English Language Arts and mathematics while students in grades fifth and eighths are also assessed in science and social studies. High school students take an end-of-course assessment for each of the ten courses designated by the State Board of Education.
Gordon County Schools demonstrated district-wide gains in the percentage of students who scored at the proficient or distinguished levels in all four content areas in the district’s elementary grade band, with the largest gains in third grade ELA. Additionally, the county middle school scores reflected gains in ELA, science and social studies, while sixth grade ELA demonstrated the largest amount of growth.
The county’s largest overall growth in the district was in the area of ninth grade literature, followed closely by Algebra I. American Literature and U.S. History also saw dramatic improvement.
“We are proud of the work of all involved in making our students successful. District and building level leaders, teachers and paraprofessionals have already begun to use this data to plan for even greater student achievement in the future. As a school system, we are committed to meeting the needs of each child to lay the foundation for success now and in the future,” said Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools’ superintendent.
Calhoun City Schools also saw positive results. The percentage of Calhoun Elementary School third grade ELA students who scored developing, proficient and distinguished were higher than regional and state percentages.
CES fourth grade students out performed Regional Educational Service Agency and state scores in both ELA and mathematics with the percentage of students scoring in the proficient range. The percentage of students in fifth grade scoring proficient in the area of mathematics were also higher than RESA and state.
At Calhoun Middle School, the percentage of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students scoring at the proficient level were higher than the state average. The percentage of Calhoun High School’s geometry and physical science students scoring in the proficient range were higher than RESA and state averages.
Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, said the results are promising but that the system maintains a focus on student success after graduation, believing that a quality school system will see students that are high performing once leaving the schools.
“For us, success or the measurement of success is far more than a single test score. We have many areas to be proud of,” Taylor said, pointing to the system’s recent designation as Charter System of the Year. “While we’ve seen great success in many areas, we continually seek ways in which we can improve what we offer for our students.”
Complete results from the Georgia Milestones can be found on the Georgia Department of Education website at www.gadoe.org.