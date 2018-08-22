Sarah Husser named Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator with Cancer Navigators

Sarah Husser has been named Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator with Cancer Navigators.
Husser is responsible for cultivating strategic relationships with businesses, individuals, cancer care providers, community organizations and public agencies with a shared interest in the mission of Cancer Navigators. She will also plan fundraising events and educate the community about Cancer Navigators’ mission and activity.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism, with an emphasis in public relations, from the University of Georgia.
Before coming to Floyd, Husser was director of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce/Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Cancer Navigators educates, counsels and offers valuable resources to those who are battling cancer.