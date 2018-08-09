Sanctuary at Berry exhibit extended until Sept. 1

ROME, Ga. – Due to overwhelming response, Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum has extended its latest exhibit “Sanctuary at Berry: Wildlife Photography by Gena Flanigen” through Sept. 1.
This exhibition features work by photographer Gena Flanigen and explores Berry College’s wild inhabitants, including a variety of birds, mammals and reptiles. Sharing these images offers a chance to examine the rich history of the coexistence of humans and wild animals on the college campus.
The show’s theme comes from a letter written by Martha Berry, Berry College’s founder, to Mrs. W.K. Kellogg in which she states, “We also have a bird sanctuary at Berry and no one is allowed to shoot bird or game on our campus or the school grounds of 20,000 acres. We are teaching the boys and girls to protect and care for the birds and to love and appreciate the wild flowers and shrubs.”
Flanigen, a retired educator, is a native of Rome. A self-taught wildlife photographer, she has found significant inspiration from the Berry College Bald Eagles. Her passion for the bald eagles led to the publication of two photography books, “Strength and Beauty” and “Majestic” making her a natural choice for this exhibition.
Loaned specimens from the Fernbank Science Center in Atlanta are also on display to showcase more of the species found on campus. Interactive components of the exhibit feature information from Berry faculty, staff and students about the numerous wildlife found on the 27,000-acre campus.
Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information about the exhibit, please visit: http://www.berry.edu/oakhill/
