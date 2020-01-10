On Dec. 12, 2019, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice employee Sammie Roper received a Faith Service Awards certificate from the State of Georgia. Roper, a district director with the department, has acquired 20 years of service. Through the Faithful Service Awards Program, employees are recognized for their service to the citizens of Georgia. Approximately 13,000 state employees are recognized annually. Roper lives in Gordon County and is a 1988 graduate of Adairsville High School.
Sammie Roper honored for 20 years at Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice
