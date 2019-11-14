A crowd of folks turned out Wednesday for the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the new location of Samantha Lusk and Associates Realty, as well as the company's kick off for its "Let's Keep Gordon Warm!" collection drive.
Lusk, who has been doing business in Calhoun for 20 years, including more than four years under the current business name, said her company outgrew their previous location. Fortunately for customers, they only needed to move one door over, to 208 N. River St.
"We didn't want to move, because we are so partial to this location. It's convenient, and we love our little community, our neighbors with the VFW. They really do a lot to give back. That's where our heart is at," said Lusk on Wednesday, referencing the ball fields directly behind her office.
The house that now serves as the business's home had been targeted for demolition, but Lusk and her company conducted a lot of renovations to make room for the company's 17 employees and guests.
"I love that people can just stop by," Lusk said.
The event also served as a kick off for the company's Let's Keep Gordon Warm! collection drive. Lusk worked with local schools to get a "wish list" of items area students need -- things like coats, gloves, scarves, hats, socks, blankets, etc.
Until next Friday, Nov. 22, the company will be taking item and monetary donations to help make sure all those needs on the wish lists are met.
Lusk is working with Michelle Queen, her friend and fellow realtor who organizes a similar event in Bartow County. She said donations can be dropped off at their new location until the event ends.
"We'll take the items or the monetary donations and check off the items on those lists. But even if we don't get enough donations, we'll make sure all those lists are taken care of," Lusk said.