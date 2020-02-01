Samantha Lusk and Associates Realty announced this week the addition of two new agents -- Brenda Brock and Shannon Engel -- to their team.
According to the company, Brock is an icon of the local real estate industry and has been passionate about serving the North Georgia area as one of the top producing real estate broker/agents for the past 35 years.
Brock is the founder of CENTURY 21 Brenda Brock & Associates, which was established in March 1986. After establishment, she immediately attended and graduated from the CENTURY 21 Management Academy and continued to serve in many leadership groups in the CENTURY 21 System. CENTURY 21 Brenda Brock & Associates was a full service traditional real estate firm, specializing in listing and selling residential and commercial properties in the North Georgia area.
Brock became one of the top CENTURY 21 offices, with her agents and office receiving many local, regional and national awards each year.
She merged with ERA Prime Real Estate in October 2010, where she continued as a top producer in real estate sales. In January 2020, Brenda furthered her real estate career by joining Samantha Lusk and Associates. Her affiliation with Samantha Lusk and Associates affords even greater service for her clients’ real estate needs, including the latest advances in marketing, social media and technology.
Brock said she looks forward to keeping her passion for real estate growing with these state of the art systems, based upon the fundamentals that she has established over the past four decades.
Brock has always been active in local community events, including being a Gordon County Charter of Commerce member of the first Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County Chamber Class established in 1988. She and her husband, Howard, are active members of Salem Baptist Church, where she has served in all areas of the Women’s Missionary organizations, Sunday School and Youth Groups.
Engel is a former teacher and mother of four with her husband, Will.
In January 2014, she decided that it was time for a career change and earned her real estate license. Since that beginning, she has been awarded Million+ Dollar producer status by the Board of REALTORS multiple times, as well as being recognized by her former company for outstanding sales and service.
Engel said she enjoys learning all aspects of the business, works with both buyers and sellers, and strives to give unparalleled personalized service to her customers and clients. She is looking forward to the next chapter in her real estate career as part of Samantha Lusk and Associates.